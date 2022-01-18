Bangladesh condemns the Houthi militias’ attack in Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh strongly condemns the Houthi militias' attack with explosive-laden drones in Abu Dhabi.

The attack in the United Arab Emirates resulted in an explosion of petroleum tankers and fire in the Musaffah ICAD 3 area near Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) caused damage to civil property as well as loss of lives, states a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

According to the media release, this is a repeat terrorist attack following the hijack on a UAE-flagged cargo ship called "Rawabi", off the coast of Al Hudayah Governorate on 2 January.

The recent attack is an escalation of aggression on the part of the Houthi militias adding to further tension in the region.

Bangladesh feels the drone attack targeting civilian establishments and killing innocent civilians constitutes an unlawful and cowardly act of terrorism.

The country also believes that such insensible and illegal acts are targeting civilians and civilian facilities and are a flagrant violation of international law and norms of civilised behaviour.

Bangladesh calls upon the Houthi militias to refrain from repeating such unlawful activities and deliberate escalation of tension since such irresponsible activities may be aggravated in the region.

Expressing its firm solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its brotherly people against any threat to its safety and security, Bangladesh also remains steadfastly committed to all efforts for the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.