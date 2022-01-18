Bangladesh condemns Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

The Bangladesh government on Tuesday strongly condemned the Houthi militias' attack with explosive-laden drones on Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people and injured six.

"This is a repeat terrorist attack following the hijack of a UAE-flag carrying cargo ship called Rawabi off the coast of Al Hudayah Governorate on 2 January," the foreign ministry said in a press statement.

The attacks resulted in explosions of petroleum tankers and fire in the Musaffah ICAD 3 area near Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) causing damage to civilian properties as well.

This latest attack is an escalation of aggression on the part of the Houthi militias adding to further tension in the region, said the foreign ministry.

"Bangladesh feels that the recent drone attack targeting civilian establishments and killing of innocent civilians constitutes an unlawful and cowardly act of terrorism," the ministry continued.

Bangladesh also believes that such acts are a flagrant violation of international law and norms of civilised behaviour, it added.

The government called upon the Houthi militias to refrain from repeating such unlawful activities and deliberate escalation of tension as such irresponsible activities may aggravate tension in the region.

The government also expressed its firm solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its people against any threat to its safety and security.