Bangladesh condemns hijacking of UAE ship by Houthis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 07:55 pm

Related News

Bangladesh condemns hijacking of UAE ship by Houthis

Bangladesh particularly condemns that the hijacking of the ship, which is ill-motivated and illegal, constitutes a terrorist act and piracy against the ship and its crew and violates international humanitarian law

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 07:55 pm
Above, ships docked at the Hodeidah port, Yemen. Cargo ship RWABEE was hijacked while sailing off the coast of Hodeidah. Photo: File/Reuters
Above, ships docked at the Hodeidah port, Yemen. Cargo ship RWABEE was hijacked while sailing off the coast of Hodeidah. Photo: File/Reuters

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the hijacking of a cargo ship carrying the flag of the United Arab Emirates by the Houthi militias off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah province on 2 January and called for its immediate release.

The ship called "Rawabi" was engaged in medical field equipment for a Saudi Field Hospital on the island.

"This latest heinous attack obstructs humanitarian and relief work in the war-affected area of Yemen and is morally unjustifiable and shows utter lack of respect for international norms and values," the foreign ministry said in a press statement on Sunday.

"Bangladesh is concerned that such insensible and illegal acts are being deliberately repeated and directed against the humanitarian and relief activities being conducted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners," the ministry added.

The ministry said hijacking of the ship is "ill-motivated and illegal and constitutes a terrorist act and piracy against the ship and its crew".

"This act is also a gross violation of international humanitarian law," it added.

The government also called upon the hijackers to take action to immediately release the ship and evacuate from it.

The foreign ministry said, "Bangladesh in principle underscores the need to ensure safety and security of the international maritime laws along all maritime routes including the Southern Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden as well as the Arabian Sea.

"Bangladesh reiterates its firm solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people against any threats to its security and stability."

"Bangladesh also remains steadfast in its commitment towards the regional efforts for maintenance of peace and stability in the region," it added.

UAE / Houthi attack / Houthis / cargo ship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

6h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

8h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

5h | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

9h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

21h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment