Bangladesh condemns hijacking of UAE ship by Houthis

Above, ships docked at the Hodeidah port, Yemen. Cargo ship RWABEE was hijacked while sailing off the coast of Hodeidah. Photo: File/Reuters

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the hijacking of a cargo ship carrying the flag of the United Arab Emirates by the Houthi militias off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah province on 2 January and called for its immediate release.

The ship called "Rawabi" was engaged in medical field equipment for a Saudi Field Hospital on the island.

"This latest heinous attack obstructs humanitarian and relief work in the war-affected area of Yemen and is morally unjustifiable and shows utter lack of respect for international norms and values," the foreign ministry said in a press statement on Sunday.

"Bangladesh is concerned that such insensible and illegal acts are being deliberately repeated and directed against the humanitarian and relief activities being conducted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners," the ministry added.

The ministry said hijacking of the ship is "ill-motivated and illegal and constitutes a terrorist act and piracy against the ship and its crew".

"This act is also a gross violation of international humanitarian law," it added.

The government also called upon the hijackers to take action to immediately release the ship and evacuate from it.

The foreign ministry said, "Bangladesh in principle underscores the need to ensure safety and security of the international maritime laws along all maritime routes including the Southern Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden as well as the Arabian Sea.

"Bangladesh reiterates its firm solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people against any threats to its security and stability."

"Bangladesh also remains steadfast in its commitment towards the regional efforts for maintenance of peace and stability in the region," it added.