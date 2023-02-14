Bangladesh condemns desecration of Holy Quran yet again in Netherlands

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 06:56 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh strongly condemns the recent abhorrent act of desecrating a copy of the Holy Quran yet again in the Netherlands by a far-right activist, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday (14 February), Bangladesh expressed grave concern over repetition of such a heinous act in the Netherlands within a month's time in the name of 'right to protest', 'freedom of expression' or 'human rights'.

Bangladesh once again urges all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations and to respect the sacred values and religious symbols of the Muslims - for that matter of all religions - for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence, read the statement.

