Bangladesh concerned about military takeovers across the globe: Foreign secretary 

These issues may come to the fore in the global arena, leaving behind the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate change and humanitarian priorities, he said

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. File Photo: UNB
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh is concerned about the growing conflicts and military takeovers in different parts of the world.

"We remain concerned that the growing conflicts and military takeovers in different parts of the world could cause our overarching priorities with the SDGs, climate action, and humanitarian action to take a backseat on the global agenda." he said at the closing session of a seminar titled "G-20 summit: Dhaka to New Delhi" organised by the foreign ministry at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday (31 August).    

"We count on the Indian G-20 leadership to help erase that possibility and add momentum to collective global action leveraging its global standing and outreach for the benefit of our one earth and one humanity," he added.          

He said, "This year, the international community is expected to take stock of progress with SDGs, the Paris Agreement and universal health coverage among others issues."

Secretary Momen continued, "We look forward to sharing our perspective at the upcoming multilateral forums."

