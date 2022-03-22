Bangladesh to complete ILO ratification to eliminate child labour 

Bangladesh has taken a major step in its battle to eliminate child labour with the ratification of the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Minimum Age Convention, 1973 (No. 138).

The ratification instruments were submitted by State Minister of Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian MP at ILO headquarters in Geneva Tuesday (22 March), reads a press release.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, ILO Ambassador and Permanent Representative Md Mustafizur Rahman, and Labour and Employment Secretary Md Ehsan-E Elahi were present at the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, ILO Director-General Guy Ryder welcomed the commitment of Bangladesh to create a child-labour free society.

"Today, with the ratification of ILO Convention No. 138, Bangladesh reaffirms its strong commitment to eradicating child labour in the country, and yet again demonstrates that it is steadfast in its efforts aimed at achieving this goal," he said.

Monnujan Sufian MP said, "The ratification of the Minimum Age Convention demonstrates the Government of Bangladesh's goal to eliminate all forms of child labour by 2025."

ILO Country Director in Bangladesh, Tuomo Poutiainen said, "This ratification is a milestone for Bangladesh as it seeks to eliminate all forms of child labour. ILO will continue to work closely with the government, employers and workers of Bangladesh to ensure a brighter future for all its children."

In January 2022, Bangladesh also ratified Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention (the Protocol No. 29), reinforcing its international commitment to the prevention and elimination of forced labour, including trafficking in persons.

With this ratification, Bangladesh has now ratified all eight of ILO's "Fundamental Conventions" covering social and labour issues that are considered fundamental to rights at work.

Convention No.138 requires Bangladesh to set a minimum age under which no one shall be admitted to employment or work in any occupation, allowing to establish exceptions only for children in light work and artistic performances.

According to ILO estimates released in 2020, the number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide. The child labour survey carried out by the Government

of Bangladesh in collaboration with ILO in 2015 found that 1.7 million children work as child labourers in Bangladesh. A new survey report is expected to be published in mid-2022.

ILO Convention No. 138 sets the minimum age to enter the workforce at 15 years of age.

It also gives countries the opportunity to establish, in consultation with organisations of workers and employers, the minimum age at 14, which Bangladesh has elected to do, reaffirming the age limit enshrined in current Bangladeshi legislation.