Bangladesh Competition Commission holds seminar on implementing competition law and policy

Bangladesh Competition Commission on Wednesday organize a seminar on 'Role of different ministries/divisions and regulatory bodies in implementing competition law and policy' at commission's seminar room.

Bangladesh Competition Commission chairperson Md Mofizul Islam chaired the seminar while the chief guest of the event was Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of Ministry of Commerce.

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Director General (DG) AHM Shafiquzzaman, Commerce Ministry joint secretary Zafrul Islam Azizi were present among other government officials.

While speaking, Commerce ministry senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "Everyone must help to implement Competition Law-2012 to ensure healthy competitive environment for business."

He also urged the Competition Commission to take necessary measure to ensure healthy competitive business environment by reducing import dependency, inequalities in business."

Bangladesh Competition Commission chairperson Md Mofizul Islam urged everyone to notify the commission if any illegal activities that hinder competitive environment in the market occur.

"Bangladesh Competition Commission will play a vital role in implementing Vision 2041, ensuring economic prosperity and addressing the potential challenge of transitioning from the list of least developed countries (LDCs) in 2026."he added.