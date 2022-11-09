Bangladesh is committed to work with UN to protect human rights: Law minister

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has expressed commitment to work together with the Office of the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights in the promotion and protection of human rights.

He also reiterated the current government's strong commitment to protect and uphold human rights in a meeting with the newly appointed UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, in Geneva on Tuesday (8 November), said a press release.

In the meeting, he called for a stronger and more effective role of the United Nations in making the efforts to repatriate the Rohingyas a success.

Anisul Huq also informed High Commissioner Volker Türk about working closely with his office on the Digital Security Act.

High Commissioner Volker Tark praised the humanitarian generosity of the Bangladesh government for providing shelter to the Rohingyas.



At the beginning of the meeting, Law Minister Anisul Huq congratulated the newly appointed High Commissioner for Human Rights.



Permanent Representative and Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Nations Office in Geneva Md Mostafizur Rahman was present at the meeting.

During his visit to Geneva, Minister Anisul Huq also met with the newly appointed International Labor Organisation (ILO) Director General Gilbert F Houngbo.

He informed the ILO Director-General about the various steps taken by the Bangladesh government to protect labor rights. Minister of State for Labor and Employment Mannujan Sufian was also present at this meeting.