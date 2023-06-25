Bangladesh committed to fulfil UN's target to increase women peacekeepers: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 07:16 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh is strongly committed to fulfil the United Nation's target to increase the number of women peacekeepers.

"Bangladesh is already increasing the number of women peacekeepers as per the UN's Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy," the minister said during a courtesy call from Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN under-secretary-general for Peace Operations, and Catherine Pollard, UN under-secretary-general for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance at the State Guest House Padma in Dhaka today.

During the discussion, he also stressed that the safety and security of the peacekeepers should be ensured.

Bangladesh has established Bangladesh Institute for Peace Support Operation and Training (BIPSOT) for providing regular and customised pre-deployment training to the Bangladeshi peacekeepers.

The foreign minister also reiterated Bangladesh's support to the UN's effort to maintain global peace and security.

Momen underscored the importance of recognising the personal sacrifices of women peacekeepers. He observed that new digital technologies have created new scopes for effective peacekeeping operations.

The under-secretaries-general appreciated Bangladesh's leading position as the Troop and Police contributing country in the UN Peacekeeping Missions.

They also commended the proactive role and efforts of Bangladesh to increase women peacekeepers and welcomed Bangladesh's assurance to work together in the pursuit of global peace.

