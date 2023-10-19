Bangladesh committed to eco friendly, people centric tourism: Mahbub Ali

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 09:18 pm

Bangladesh committed to eco friendly, people centric tourism: Mahbub Ali

State Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali voiced the commitment of Bangladesh in developing eco friendly and people centric tourism in the country.

The state minister is currently visiting Uzbekistan to lead a delegation to the 25th General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 16-20 October, reads a press release. 

In his intervention at the plenary session on Thursday, Mahbub Ali highlighted the recent initiatives undertaken and success achieved by the government in modernising tourism and connectivity related infrastructures, including the completion of Padma Bridge, Metro rail and Bangabandhu Tunnel. 

Presenting the tourism prospect and potentials, he urged the participants to explore the opportunities in Bangladesh and join hands with the phenomenal development journey that Bangladesh.

On the sidelines of the UNWTO, the state minister held bilateral meeting with the State Minister for Tourism of Spain, Rosa Ana Morillo Rodriguez today and shared views on the issues of mutual interests. 

He also interacted with the ministers from host of other countries including Germany and Greece during the General Assembly and invited them to visit Bangladesh at mutually convenient time.

He is scheduled to depart Samarkand for Dhaka on 21 October.

