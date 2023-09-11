Bangladesh commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft: Macron 

Bangladesh

Reuters
11 September, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 09:36 pm

Related News

Bangladesh commits to order 10 Airbus aircraft: Macron 

Reuters
11 September, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 09:36 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke alongside French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press briefing at PMO (Monday, 11 September 2023). Photo: Press Information Department (PID)
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke alongside French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press briefing at PMO (Monday, 11 September 2023). Photo: Press Information Department (PID)

French President Emmanuel Macron said today Bangladesh had committed to ordering 10 aircraft from Airbus AIR.PA, marking the South Asian country's first deal with the European planemaker in a shift from its Boeing BA.N dominated fleet.

French officials said the deal for the A350 widebody airplanes, which is still being finalised, is with the national flagship carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd.

Dhaka, Paris willing to step up defence cooperation, take relations to 'strategic' level

"I thank you for your trust in the European aerospace industry. And this commitment for 10 Airbus A350 is important," Macron said in a statement to the media after a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The 51-year-old Biman Bangladesh has a fleet of more than 20 mostly Boeing planes, more than half of which are widebodies, and some Dash-8 turboprops.

Mahbub Ali, Bangladesh's junior minister for civil aviation, said that the initial order would be for two Airbus planes.

"We have asked for 10 aircraft in phases. The technical committee is now evaluating. These aircraft will be used on new and old routes. Each country has Airbus and Boeing in its fleet. But we only have Boeing, not a single Airbus," Ali said.

Biman Bangladesh's demand for more widebody aircraft comes as travel is seeing a strong post-pandemic rebound. The carrier flies nonstop to 20 destinations worldwide including Britain, Malaysia, Thailand and Canada.

Top News

Macron / Airbus / Biman / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fresh graduates stare at bleak future

11h | Panorama
Chef nino

Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

1h | TBS Stories
Why is tech-savvy Sweden banning computer screens in classrooms?

Why is tech-savvy Sweden banning computer screens in classrooms?

2h | TBS World
A Tale of a Terracotta Collector

A Tale of a Terracotta Collector

1h | TBS Stories
Drone footage of the destructed earthquake

Drone footage of the destructed earthquake

3h | TBS World