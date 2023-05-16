Bangladesh Coast Guard Eastern Zone distributes relief items to victims of Cyclone Mocha

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Coast Guard Eastern Zone distributes relief items to victims of Cyclone Mocha

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 07:35 pm
Bangladesh Coast Guard Eastern Zone distributes relief items to victims of Cyclone Mocha

Cyclone Mocha passed through the coastal regions of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Saint Martin Island on Sunday. Due to the impact of the cyclone, various types of damage were caused to the helpless and distressed people of the coastal region of Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh Coast Guard is carrying out various programmes to stand by the affected and helpless people, reads a press release. 

As a part of distributing reliefs, Coast Guard East Zone distributed essential relief items (rice, dal, chira, sugar, salt, soya bean oil, matches, candles and water purification tablets) to the victims in Saint Martin Island of Cox's Bazar district on Monday. 

Zonal Commander of East Zone Captain Mohammad Sohail Azam was present on the occasion among others.

bangladesh coast guard / Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

9h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

10h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1h | TBS Stories
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

3h | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

6h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman