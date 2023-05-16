Bangladesh Coast Guard Eastern Zone distributes relief items to victims of Cyclone Mocha

Cyclone Mocha passed through the coastal regions of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Saint Martin Island on Sunday. Due to the impact of the cyclone, various types of damage were caused to the helpless and distressed people of the coastal region of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Coast Guard is carrying out various programmes to stand by the affected and helpless people, reads a press release.

As a part of distributing reliefs, Coast Guard East Zone distributed essential relief items (rice, dal, chira, sugar, salt, soya bean oil, matches, candles and water purification tablets) to the victims in Saint Martin Island of Cox's Bazar district on Monday.

Zonal Commander of East Zone Captain Mohammad Sohail Azam was present on the occasion among others.