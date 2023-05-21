Bangladesh Coast Guard distributes relief items to victims of Cyclone Mocha in Saint Martin Island

Bangladesh Coast Guard West Zone is conducting various programmes to stand by the people affected by Cyclone Mocha, which passed through the coastal regions of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Saint Martin Island on 14 May.

Coast Guard ship Kamruzzaman on Sunday (21 May) distributed essential relief items (rice, lentil, chira, sugar, salt, soya bean oil, matches, candles) in Saint Martin Island as part of providing aid to the victims, reads a press release.

Captain of BCGS Kamruzzaman Commander Mir Md Mahbubul Hasan was present on the occasion.