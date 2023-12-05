Bangladesh Coast Guard distributes free medical care, necessary medical supplies

Bangladesh Coast Guard on Tuesday 5 December 2023 provided free medical services and necessary medical supplies to 327 helpless, poor, distressed children in the area adjacent to the Coast Guard Dockyard and Base Project under Ghazaria Thana of Munshiganj District.

Coast Guard Headquarters Medical Officer Surgeon Lt. Ahmed Rifat Tahmid, AMC and local public representatives were present in the program to provide free medical services and necessary medical supplies.

Bangladesh Coast Guard since its inception has come forward to meet the various needs of the people of the coastal and coastal areas. Medical services are inadequate compared to the needs of the unemployed and destitute people of the coast and grasslands. Bangladesh Coast Guard has always come forward in the medical services of people deprived of these benefits.