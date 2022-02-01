Bangladesh closely observing developments in Ukraine

Bangladesh is closely monitoring the situation in eastern Ukraine where a tense military situation has erupted after Russia deployed a large number of troops along Ukraine's frontiers.

In a press release issued today, the foreign ministry said, "Bangladesh believes that peace, stability and development of the region and beyond depend on the resolution of this crisis in a peaceful manner which is only possible through dialogue and discussions among the parties involved."

Bangladesh, therefore, urges all parties to continue their diplomatic efforts towards resolving this crisis, upholding the spirit of dialogue and cooperation.

