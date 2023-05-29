Bangladesh-China relations should focus on further development: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
29 May, 2023, 09:50 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 10:34 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described China as one of the major development partners of Bangladesh and said the main focus of the bilateral relations between the two countries should be focused on further development of the two nations.

"The main focus of the bilateral relations of the two countries should be on how to further develop our countries," she said when Chinese vice-minister for foreign affairs Sun Weidong paid a courtesy call to her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Chinese minister said China is keen to strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in several sectors particularly renewable energy and hi-tech.

"There is potential for more cooperation here," he said.

Sheikh Hasina said the country has allotted lands for Chinese entrepreneurs in the economic zones in Bangladesh and they can set up industries there.

The Chinese Vice-minister conveyed the greetings of the Chinese President and Prime Minister to Sheikh Hasina.

Praising the development of Bangladesh, he said he visited Bangladesh some 10 years ago, but this time he found Bangladesh a much more developed one.

"Bangladesh witnessed tremendous development under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina", he said.

Dhaka, Beijing review Rohingya repatriation effort

He said he visited the Padma Bridge and five other China-assisted projects in Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister also conveyed her personal regards to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

She said some 6,000 Bangladeshi students are pursuing study in China and many of them returned home during the Covid pandemic.

Sheikh Hasina thanked the Chinese government for facilitating Bangladeshi students to go back to China after the pandemic to continue their studies.

PM's Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) at the Foreign Ministry Rear Admiral (Retd.) Md Khurshid Alam and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen were present.

Chinese vice-minister of foreign affairs Sun Weidong arrived in Dhaka on Friday night on a two-day official visit.

Bangladesh-China / PM Sheikh Hasina / PM Hasina

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

