Bangladesh at China International Services Trade Fair

Bangladesh has participated in the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) - 2021.

This year, the fair was held online and offline in Beijing from 2-7 September.

The theme of this year's fair is to accelerate the development of services by initiating a digital future.

At the joint initiative of the Chinese Commerce Ministry and the Beijing Municipal People's Government, this year's fair was held at the China National Convention Center and Shougang Industry Services Park in Beijing, covering an area of about 130,000 square meters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the inaugural event via video conference.

Dr M Nazrul Islam, Minister and Deputy Chief Mission of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beijing, and Mohammad Monsour Uddin, Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beijing, took part in the opening ceremony.

They also visited the exhibition hall including two Bangladeshi pavilions.

They said "China International Fair for Trade in Services is an important and largest Expo in the service sector in China. Due to the global pandemic situation, our enterprises/agencies couldn't come to China, with Embassy's participation, we are trying to explore more opportunities to promote our trade, culture, tourism, and also Branding Bangladesh."

They hope that participating in this fair will create a market for Bangladeshi products in China.

Bangladesh participated in the China International Service Trade Fair with two pavilions.

The Bangladesh pavilions display interesting handicrafts made of jute handicrafts, leather bags, clothes, and other items including girls' ornaments. Citizens of other countries, including the Chinese, are interested in Bangladeshi products at the fair.

Moreover, the Bangladeshi stalls were overflowing with buyers.

China has pledged to share with the world community the opportunity for greater expansion and growth by hosting this year's event in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic. Provides an important platform to showcase the latest services among buyers and sellers in the global market.

Other countries including Bangladesh, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Brazil, Philippines, Argentina, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, African countries participated in the fair.

Moreover, other big companies including Huawei, Canon, Epson, JD participated in this fair.