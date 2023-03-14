Bangladesh, China hold consultations on multilateral human rights issues

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 08:26 pm

Bangladesh, China hold consultations on multilateral human rights issues

Bangladesh and China have discussed multilateral human rights discourse and possible areas of cooperation. 

Yang Xiaokun, special representative for Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, called on Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen today (14 March). 

Earlier on Monday, China and Bangladesh held first ever official consultations on multilateral human rights issues in Dhaka. Yang Xiaokun led the Chinese delegation, while Toufiq Islam Shatil, director general (United Nations Wing), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led Bangladesh side. 

The two sides exchanged views on their national human rights philosophy and achievements, ongoing developments and mutual cooperation on human rights in the UN multilateral framework. 

They discussed ways and means to further enhance the existing cooperation in a number of areas in the human rights domain, especially under the auspices of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The two sides also discussed on the situation of forcibly displaced Rohingya people.

China and Bangladesh expressed their principled position of maintaining strong adherence to the Charter of the United Nations, and expressed willingness to continue such consultations in future with the view to enhance multilateral cooperation.
 

