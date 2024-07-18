'Operation Huntdown': Websites of Police, Chhatra League hacked

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 07:24 pm

'Operation Huntdown': Websites of Police, Chhatra League hacked

On both the websites, banners with the words "hacked by resistance" are being displayed on the front page with photos of unnamed individuals.

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 07:24 pm
Screengrab.
Screengrab.

The websites of Bangladesh Police (police.gov.bd) and Bangladesh Chhatra League (bsl.org.bd) have been hacked.

On both the websites, banners with the words "hacked by resistance" are being displayed on the front page with photos of unnamed individuals.

The websites also show a series of messages about the ongoing quota reform protests.

The messages addressed the people and the political parties.

Clicking anywhere on the websites now links to a Telegram channel called "Operation Huntdown".

When contacted, Assistant Inspector General of Police Enamul Haque Sagar told TBS that the police website was not hacked.

"It is a rumour. I can see the website sitting in my office. You know there were internet problems all day. That's why many people can't see the website. Reports of police website hacking are mere rumours," he said.

