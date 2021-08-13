Bangladesh chapter of World Tourism Network formed

A 13-member Bangladesh chapter of the World Tourism Network (WTN) has been formed with HM Hakim Ali, owner of Hotel Agrabad Ltd and president of the Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA), as its president and Syed Ghulam Qadir as secretary general.

The WTN is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-sized travel and tourism businesses around the world.

"By uniting our efforts, we bring to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their stakeholders," the WTN said in a press release.

By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, the WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at the major tourism meetings, says the press release, adding the WTN provides opportunities and essential networking for its members in more than 120 countries.

By working with stakeholders and with tourism and government leaders, the WTN seeks to create innovative approaches for inclusive and sustainable growth of the tourism sector and assist small and medium travel and tourism businesses during both good and challenging times.

"It is WTN's goal to provide its members with a strong local voice while at the same time providing them with a global platform."

The organisation also provides a valuable political and business voice for small and medium-sized businesses and offers training, consulting, and educational opportunities.

"Cultural Tourism Cities of the World" programme creates new opportunities by uniting the public and private sectors in pursuit of inclusive and sustainable tourism business growth, investments, outreach, safety, and security.

"Rebuilding Travel" initiative is a conversation, an exchange of ideas, and a showcase for the best practices by our members in more than 120 countries.

"Tourism Hero" award recognises those who go the extra mile serving the travel and tourism community but often get overlooked.

"Safer Tourism Seal" gives the stakeholders and destinations a platform to express their willingness to reopen tourism safely and responsibly.

To accomplish these goals, the WTN encourages the establishment of local chapters, which will be able to address specific local and global issues within the respective local and global settings, according to the press release.

Apart from HM Hakim Ali and Syed Ghulam Qadir, other office-bearers of the newly formed committee of the WTN Bangladesh chapter are MN Karim, vice president; Mehedi Amin, vice president; Taslim Amin Shovon, joint secretary general; Syed Ghulam Mohammed, director; Syed Mahbubul Islam, director; Abdullah Al-Kafi, director; Mohammad Irad Ali, director; Nazrul Islam, director; Ahmed Hossain, director; Ariful Haque, director; and Sohail Majid, director.