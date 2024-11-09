Bangladesh Chamber of Industries holds orientation workshop

The Bangladesh Chamber of Industries held an orientation workshop today on the "Review of National Industrial Policy, 2022" at the BCI Board Room.

The workshop was attended by Mr Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury, President of BCI (Chief Guest), Mr Md Salim Ullah, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries (Chief Discussant/Trainer), Mrs Preeti Chakraborty, Senior Vice President of BCI (Chair of the Workshop), Dr Md Helal Uddin, ndc, BCI Secretary General (Inaugural Ceremony Host), BCI Public Managers Shahidul Islam Niru, Mohammad Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Mahfuzur Rahman, and 24 representatives from BCI members, various chambers, and associations.