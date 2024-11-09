Bangladesh Chamber of Industries holds orientation workshop

Bangladesh

Press Release
09 November, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 10:04 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries holds orientation workshop

Press Release
09 November, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 10:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Chamber of Industries held an orientation workshop today on the "Review of National Industrial Policy, 2022" at the BCI Board Room. 

The workshop was attended by Mr Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury, President of BCI (Chief Guest), Mr Md Salim Ullah, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries (Chief Discussant/Trainer), Mrs Preeti Chakraborty, Senior Vice President of BCI (Chair of the Workshop), Dr Md Helal Uddin, ndc, BCI Secretary General (Inaugural Ceremony Host), BCI Public Managers Shahidul Islam Niru, Mohammad Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, Mahfuzur Rahman, and 24 representatives from BCI members, various chambers, and associations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

2h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

2h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

How is China preparing to tackle Trump’s tariff policy?

55m | Videos
Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

Ferry services suspended again on Aricha-Kazirhat route

1h | Videos
Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

Barcelona to earn 1.7 billion euros in Nike deal

3h | Videos
ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

3h | Videos