Bangladesh caregiving sector faces investment, legislative challenges: ILO report

Bangladesh's caregiving sector has the potential to create about seven million new jobs by 2035, yet it faces substantial challenges, including limited investment and a lack of a comprehensive legislative framework for care work, according to a new study by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The study, presented today at an event celebrating the International Day of Care and Support, underscores the importance of formally recognising care workers as legitimate professionals.

The discussion, titled "Decent Work for Care Workers: Context, Challenges, and Way Forward," was jointly organised by the ILO and the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) at the Hotel Holiday Inn in Dhaka.

"Recognising care workers as legitimate workers through a systematic approach is crucial for empowering them to organise, engage in labour rights discussions, and advocate for better working conditions," the report stated.

The study revealed significant gender disparities in the caregiving sector, with women disproportionately occupying low-paid and insecure roles. Addressing these inequalities, it said, is essential to create a more equitable workforce.

Mustafiz Ahmed, an associate professor at Jagannath University, presented findings showing that temporary employment is the most prevalent form of employment in caregiving, accounting for 48.6% of positions, while permanent employment comprises 38.2%.

Based on a survey of 212 workers in Dhaka and Chattogram across various caregiving occupations, including domestic work, nursing, healthcare, childcare, and eldercare, the report identified several concerns related to working hours and compensation.

Approximately 75% of workers reported being required to work extended hours without adequate overtime compensation. Among those who do receive overtime pay, 63.6% work more than two extra hours, and 36.4% do not receive the required rate, which is twice their regular wage.

Job security also emerged as a critical issue, with 39.6% of workers reporting job expulsions without prior notice. Domestic workers (45%) and healthcare workers (52%) were found to be particularly vulnerable to sudden dismissals.

In these cases, 36% of workers stated they never received their entitled benefits, while 33.3% reported only occasionally receiving them.

Workplace safety was another area of concern, with 57.1% of workers citing exposure to diseases and viruses, 30.1% reporting physical hazards, and 17.3% encountering potential injuries such as burns.

Additionally, only 39.2% of employers provided full information about occupational risks to their workers, 22% did not offer any information, and 36.3% of workers were unsure of their risk exposure.

Regarding personal protective equipment (PPE), 50.9% of employers were found to provide PPE to all workers, 27.4% did not, and 17% of workers were unaware of PPE availability.

The study noted that the absence of comprehensive policies, such as the incomplete implementation of the National Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy, leaves many caregivers, particularly domestic workers, without legal safeguards.

"Despite its societal importance, care work remains undervalued, frequently lacking fair wages, protections, and recognition, particularly for women who predominantly occupy these roles under informal and challenging conditions," said ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen.

He highlighted that inadequate support from employers and the government – such as provisions for maternity leave, healthcare, and childcare – negatively impacts both worker productivity and household finances.

Tuomo added that as the demand for care services grows and diversifies, the care economy has significant potential for job creation in the coming years.

Tania Khan, additional secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, acknowledged the need for a legal definition of care work and legal provisions to protect caregivers.

"Care-related provisions should be integrated into the social protection framework for all workers, including care workers," she said.

The event also featured remarks from BILS Executive Director Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad leader Razekuzzaman Ratan, National Coordination Committee for Workers' Education Chairman Badal Khan, and BILS Director Nazma Yesmin, who all stressed the importance of legislative and policy reforms to support the caregiving sector.