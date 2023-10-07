Bangladesh can tackle it if any country tries to foil polls: Razzaque

Bangladesh is capable of tackling the situation if any country tries to foil the forthcoming elections.

"If any country tries to disrupt the election, Bangladesh has all the strengths, including the economic capacity, to deal with it," he said while addressing the unveiling ceremony of the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a discussion at the Dokhla Range in Madhupur National Park in Tangail.

The discussion was held under the arrangement of Tangail Forest Department, said a press release.

Noting that the people of the country are with the present government, Razzaque said: "We will deal with all domestic and international conspiracies with the support of the people."

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin was present as the special guest with Dhaka central region forest conservator Hossain Md Nishad in the chair.

Tangail District unit AL General Secretary Joaherul Islam, MP, and Project Director of the Sustainable Forest and Livelihood Govinda Roy were also present , among others, on the occasion.