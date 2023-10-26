Bangladesh can support EU's efforts to diversify production of pharmaceuticals: PM to EIB president

Bangladesh

UNB
26 October, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 01:52 pm

Related News

Bangladesh can support EU's efforts to diversify production of pharmaceuticals: PM to EIB president

European Investment Bank President Dr Werner said that Bangladesh is in an ideal situation to roll out vaccine production

UNB
26 October, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 01:52 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with the European Investment Bank President Dr Werner Hoyer recently at her hotel suite in Brussels. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with the European Investment Bank President Dr Werner Hoyer recently at her hotel suite in Brussels. Photo: UNB

European Investment Bank (EIB) President Dr Werner Hoyer has appreciated the use of a €1 billion loan portfolio for Bangladesh since 2000 in areas of shared priorities.

He noted, in particular, progress in projects – under implementation – underwater treatment and rail link upgradation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with the EIB president recently at her hotel suite in Brussels.

The prime minister referred to the achievements made so far in ensuring safe water and sanitation for nearly 97% of the population in Bangladesh.

She requested EIB to consider supporting river dredging, water conservation, and surface irrigation.

PM Hasina also mentioned the initiatives taken by her government to develop a dual-track railway, to promote cost-effective passenger and container traffic.

She appreciated the interest of multilateral development banks in financing such impactful connectivity projects.

The EIB president referred to the loan package of €250 million signed in 2021, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

He shared that the disbursement of the amount would commence soon for the purpose of health system strengthening.

The EIB president observed that Bangladesh was in an ideal situation to roll out vaccine production.

The prime minister informed him about the measures taken by the government to develop a vaccine production facility and a molecular testing laboratory.

She suggested that EIB extend support for necessary infrastructure development for these initiatives. She reiterated that Bangladesh could support the EU's efforts to diversify the production of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical equipment.

PM Hasina also discussed possible support measures for combating dengue outbreaks, including through vaccines.

The EIB is the largest multilateral public bank in the world.

In 2022 it financed around €10.8 billion in investments outside the European Union via EIB Global, the arm of the bank created that year for activities beyond Europe.

Since the beginning of its operations in Bangladesh in 2000, the EIB has supported six projects in the country and has invested more than €670 million in water, transport and health projects.

Top News

Vaccine / EIB / European Investment bank / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

5h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

11h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

3h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy