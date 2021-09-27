Bangladesh can sign FTA with Thailand to boost trade: Thai envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
27 September, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 01:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh can sign FTA with Thailand to boost trade: Thai envoy

The Bilateral chamber also placed some proposals for enhancing bilateral trade and investment relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand

UNB
27 September, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 01:43 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Newly appointed Thai ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmore has called for signing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Bangladesh and his country to create more trade and investment opportunities between them.

He made the call when the Board of Directors of the Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BTCCI) paid a courtesy call on her at the Thai Embassy on Sunday.

The Bilateral chamber also placed some proposals for enhancing bilateral trade and investment relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand, according to a press release.

BTCCI placed some important issues including making easier business policy between the business community, working jointly for Thai Special Economic Zone in Bangladesh, including more duty free Bangladeshi products, relocating labor intensive industry in Bangladesh like woven and textile Industry and some potential industry like power & energy, light engineering, electric, food, handicrafts and other effective bilateral activities.

The Thai Envoy assured the business leaders of working on all proposals of BTCCI and augment business between the two countries.

The Thai Ambassador thanked the board of Directors to come forward for the discussion of bilateral issues of Bangladesh and Thailand and emphasized on the ways and means to promote bilateral trade and investment such as signing a free trade agreement, development of ports in Thailand's Andaman coast to shorten sea transport route to Bangladesh, and the possibility to co-organize events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

BTCCI President Mohammad Shahjahan Khan said that both countries have lots of scope of cooperation to work jointly in some important sectors like pharmaceuticals, jute and jute goods, leather, tourism & hospitality, infrastructure, agro processing, RMG, etc.

"As we have huge trade gap between our countries so we should work jointly to minimize the trade gap," he said.

FBCCI Vice President and BTCCI Former President M A Momen was present at the meeting.

Engr. Rashed Maksud Khan, Founder President of BTCCI and Former President of DCCI also attended the meeting and emphasized on strengthening the already established good relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand.

Top News

Trade / Ambassador / thailand

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

21h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

21h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

3
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec