Bangladesh can benefit from utilising vast potential of Nepal's hydroelectric power: Amir Khasru

File photo of BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh could greatly benefit from utilising the vast potential of Nepal's hydroelectric power, said BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today (28 October). 

"By overcoming the tarnished history of the last 15 years in the power sector, we can either utilise regional power pooling or import it directly," he said during a meeting with Nepal's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ghanshyam Bhandari at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.

Following the meeting, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury added, "Bangladesh and Nepal have had longstanding relations with various forms of cooperation. However, we have not been able to fully capitalise on the existing potential. We agreed on strengthening SAARC to fully harness economic possibilities."

Leaders of BNP with Nepal&#039;s Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ghanshyam Bhandari at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on 28 October. Photo: TBS
Leaders of BNP with Nepal's Ambassador to Bangladesh, Ghanshyam Bhandari at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on 28 October. Photo: TBS

He said, "The discussion also emphasised working together to uphold democratic governance. Bangladesh's relationship with Nepal will advance by maintaining the rule of law, ensuring security, and fostering regional cooperation."

He also mentioned that the two countries discussed joint initiatives to improve the education system.

The hour-long meeting was also attended by Lalita Silwal, Deputy Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh, as well as BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and BNP's International Affairs Committee member Shama Obaid.

