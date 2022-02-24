Bangladesh calls for resolving Ukraine crisis through diplomacy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 07:20 pm

Expressing deep concerns over the recent escalation in Ukraine, the government has called upon all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint.

"Such violence would seriously impact the peace and stability of the whole region. Therefore, we urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint," read a foreign ministry statement issued today.

The government has urged cessation of hostilities and endeavour to resolve this crisis through returning to diplomacy and dialogue.

Meanwhile, the government has urged Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine to move to a safer location and if necessary to Poland. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been maintaining close coordination with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Poland.

"We have been extending all out support to the stranded Bangladeshis there for their immediate repatriation to Bangladesh," stated the ministry.

For smooth coordination of the repatriation process, Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw has already been strengthened with additional manpower and resources. 

All consular assistance is being extended free of cost, according to the ministry.
 
The government is also assessing the possible impacts of the crisis on the economy of the region and beyond following the deteriorating situation in the region.

