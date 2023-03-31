Bangladesh calls on IOC members from Indian Ocean to enhance cooperation, capacity building

Bangladesh called upon Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) member states from the Indian Ocean to enhance cooperation and capacity building in the region.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called upon the member states while announcing the opening of the ninth intergovernmental session of the IOC Regional Committee for the Central Indian Ocean (IOCINDIO) under the chairmanship of Bangladesh through a video message on 28 March, said a press release.

He called upon the member states of the Indian Ocean to enhance cooperation in related activities and capacity building in the region, taking into account their specific interests and priorities in the field of ocean monitoring and data management.

Bangladesh as the current president of IOCINDIO organised the 9th Intergovernmental Session of the IOC Regional Committee for the Central Indian Ocean (IOCINDIO) on 28-30 March 2023 at Intercontinental Hotel, Dhaka.

Representatives of 14 countries including Bangladesh, independent observers and representatives of the IOC-Unesco Secretariat, Indian Ocean Commission, SIRDP and World Bank participated in this session. The participating countries in the session are Bangladesh, France, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

During his speech, Momen highlighted the importance of the Indian Ocean for the security, connectivity, peace and prosperity of the region. In addition, conducting marine scientific research programmes in the regional and international arena; undertaking projects.

He expressed strong optimism about the all-out effort on the part of Bangladesh to elevate IOCINDIO from a Regional Committee to a Sub-Commission.

Maritime Affairs Secretary Unit Rear Admiral Md Khurshed Alam and IOC Executive Secretary Vladimir Ryabinin spoke on the first day's session.

IOC President Ariel Hernan Troisi, International Seabed Authority (ISA) Secretary General Michael W Lodge, and IOCAFRICA President Prof Afian Caudio also addressed the first day's session via video message.

The participants in the session discussed the priority programs and projects of IOCINDIO, recent developments of Unesco and IOC, various activities of IOCINDIO for 2021-2023, solar economy, conservation of marine biodiversity, marine ecosystems and human health, future action plans of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science and discussed in detail about the budget of the fiscal year 2023-2025 and other important issues.

In the member countries of IOCINDIO, a policy decision has been made regarding the implementation of a project titled "Regional Coastal Vulnerability Framework towards Climate Change Impacts, Adaptation and Resilience for IOCINDIO Coastal Areas".

Besides, it has proposed to create a fund to finance various projects of the members of IOCINDIO.

"High-Level Senior Officials Forum" and "Youth Forum" were held on the second day of the session. Besides, on the last day of the session, elections were held for the post of president and vice president of IOCINDIO for the term 2023-2025. Maritime Affairs Unit Secretary Rear Admiral Md Khurshed Alam (retd) was re-elected unopposed for the 2023-25 term. Saif Al Ghais of the United Arab Emirates and Mariam Al Ghaemi of Iran were re-elected as vice presidents.

On the last day of the conference, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam announced the official end of the conference.

He thanked all the delegates for attending the meeting and actively participating in the last three days. He appreciated the progress made in the implementation of IOCINDIO's action plan from the last session of the committee to date, including the establishment of an open-ended interdisciplinary working group for transforming IOCINDIO into a sub-commission of the IOC for sustainable development.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam congratulated the newly elected president and two vice-presidents of IOCINDIO. He called upon IOCINDIO's partner member states to take action on capacity building, coastline management, marine spatial planning and coastal fragility.

He noted that now is the time to take global, regional and local action to achieve the 2030 goals. He highlighted the importance of developing a sustainable, equitable and stable ocean economy and referred to Blue Recovery as an integral part of this process.