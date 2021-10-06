Bangladesh calls for fair, balanced IP regime system to fight Covid-19

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 03:05 pm

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Geneva Ambassador Md. Mustafizur Rahman has said Intellectual Property Regime (IPR) system should not become a hindrance to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 62nd series of the General Assemblies of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The General Assemblies started on October 4 at the WIPO Headquarters in Geneva and will be concluded at the end of the week, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

As the Coordinator of the Asia and the Pacific Group (APG) in WIPO, Mustafizur Rahman also highlighted that a balanced IPR system is required to encourage and ensure the development of and equitable access to the medical tools – such as diagnostics, therapeutics, vaccines – to fight this global health crisis.

Emphasising on the region's great attachment to the intellectual property as an important contributor to socio-economic growth and technological development, he stressed on the need for a fair and balanced IP system to foster economic development in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Bangladesh, in its national capacity, also urged for WIPO's specific attention to help it identify its challenges and needs in terms of IP as well as prepare for the special situation after graduation from the LDC category in 2026.

