Bangladesh, Brunei sign 4 bilateral instruments

Bangladesh and Brunei on Sunday signed four instruments, including an air services agreement, to elevate the bilateral relations to a newer height.

The bilateral instruments were signed in presence of visiting Brunei Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office following the official talks between the two leaders.

The three other bilateral instruments are: "MoU on the Employment and Recruitment of Bangladeshi Workers," "MoU on the Field of Cooperation in the Supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other Petroleum Products;" and "MoU on the Recognition of Certificate Issued under the Provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978 as amended."

Brunei Minister of Finance and Economy Dr Amin Abdullah signed three instruments while its Home Affairs Minister Awang Haji Ahmaddin inked the rest one on behalf of their government.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali signed the Air Services Agreement, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad inked the MoU on Recruitment of Bangladeshi Workers, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid signed the MoU on the cooperation of LNG and other Petroleum Products and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inked the MoU on seafarers.