Bangladesh braces for Mocha

Fishermen in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar move their shipping boat from sea to a safer place as cyclone Mocha approaches there. The photo was taken on Saturday. Photo: Mumit M

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated to shelters in the coastal districts of the country as the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha bears down on the south-east coast.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department in its 6pm Saturday (13 May) bulletin said the cyclone is likely to intensify further, move in a north-north easterly direction and may cross Cox's Bazar-North Myanmar coast around 9am to 6pm Sunday.

Coastal regions of Chattogram and Barishal divisions will experience the peripheral effect of the storm from around Saturday (13 May) midnight.

The maritime port in Cox's Bazar has been advised to keep the Great Danger Signal No 10 hoisted while the cautionary signal for Chattogram and Payra ports is 8 and 4 for Mongla.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the government has taken all necessary preparations to tackle cyclone Mocha.

"Cyclone Mocha is approaching. We've kept ready the cyclone centres and taken all types of preparation to tackle it," she said on Saturday at a programme in Dhaka.

The government has launched National Helpline 333 to provide crucial support and information regarding the cyclone.

Cyclone information, warnings and weather messages, and emergency assistance can be obtained by calling 333 free of charge.

The finance division has said there is no adequate resources to conduct operation and relief distribution during and after the cyclone.

According to the bulletin of the Met office, maximum sustained wind speed within 74km of the cyclone is about 180 kmph rising to 200 kmph. The sea will remain very high near the storm centre.

At 6pm Saturday, Cyclone Mocha was centred 525 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar port.

The coastal districts of Cox's Bazar and its offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no 10, as per the Met office.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Barguna and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no 8.

The low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind driven surge with a height of 8-12 feet above normal astronomical tide.

Meanwhile, the low-lying areas of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge with a height of 5-7 feet above normal astronomical tide.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Earlier, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said six districts including Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Barishal, Bhola and Barguna may experience a tidal surge up to a height of three metres due to the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam has instructed to keep the control room operation going 24/7, while keeping in touch with the health department at all times and ensuring uninterrupted mobile communications.

Cox's Bazar prepare for Mocha

So far, over 1.87 lakh people in Cox's Bazar have moved to cyclone shelters till 6.50 pm Saturday.

Cox's Bazar Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Vibhishan Kanti Das said the number could reach close to two lakh by Saturday night.

In addition to 576 shelters, half a hundred residential hotels and multi-storied buildings have been designated as shelters.

Police in Cox's Bazar, alongside local administration and volunteers, have been working relentlessly to relocate the coastal residents to their nearest cyclone shelters.

Md Mahfuzul Islam, superintendent of police (SP) of the district, said, "We are working together with the district administration and other agencies to prevent the loss of life, reduce damage, and maintain law and order."

However, residents of some areas of the district are fearing a flash flood due to the unprotected embankments.

As per Water Development Development Board information, 32km out of 595km of embankment in Cox's Bazar are currently unprotected. Out of this, 15km is in Maheshkhali and 15km is in Kutubdia.

Meanwhile, in St Martin's, some 4,303 people have moved to shelters.

Moreover, over 2,500 people have been evacuated from St Martin's Island to safety shelters in Teknaf and nearby areas.

Steps taken to ensure safety of Rohingya camps

Local administrations have taken steps for Rohingyas living in 33 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf camps. The camps are being considered at high risk from Mocha.

A total of 3,500 volunteers have been kept ready to evacuate Rohingyas from the camps to shelters if the cyclone hits.

Besides, medical teams are ready to deal with any emergency situation and the Site Management Engineering Group will work immediately in case of disruption in road connectivity.

According to Cox's Bazar Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Samsuddoza Nayan, preparations have been made to evacuate the Rohingyas in case of landslides or floods caused by the cyclone. Different organisations will coordinate their operation.

Earlier, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman on Saturday said the government doesn't have the capacity to shift 1.2 million Rohingyas living in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar to safer places.

The state minister said 4,500 volunteers are working for the Rohingyas under the leadership of the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC).

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said in a press release that it has trained 100 refugee volunteers in each Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on cyclone preparedness.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has at the ready 40 ambulances and 33 mobile medical teams on standby at Cox's Bazar.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has pre-positioned some 230 tonnes of dry food and 24.5 tonnes of fortified biscuits.

Aid agencies stand ready to provide 50,000 daily hot meals, if needed, said Olga Sarrado, spokesperson for UNHCR.

The agency is carrying out emergency preparedness in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and on the island of Bhasan Char, working with local authorities and its humanitarian partners.

Four lakh people evacuated to shelters in Ctg

About four lakh people, mainly women and children have been evacuated to 1,030 cyclone shelters in Chattogram district.

Alongside, some 16,500 volunteers are working to tackle the situation, reported BSS.

According to the sources at local administration, shelters in the district have the capacity to take in 5,01,110 people.

Besides, 8,880 volunteers under Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) and 8,000 more under Red Crescent Society are ready to evacuate people.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) has deployed more than 4,500 volunteers in the affected areas, and 76,000 Cyclone Preparedness Programme volunteers are ready in coastal areas to deal with the cyclone.

In a press release, BDRCS said it has developed a comprehensive preparedness plan to minimise the impact of the cyclone. The plan includes pre-positioning relief items, setting up emergency shelters, and conducting awareness-raising campaigns.

Landslides may occur in Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, 3 hill districts

The Met office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions that may trigger landslides in five districts.

Due to very heavy rainfall landslides may occur in the hilly regions of Cox's Bazar, Bandarbans, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Chattogram, it said.

Navy ready to face Cyclone Mocha

Bangladesh Navy is ready to face Cyclone Mocha with 21 Navy ships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircrafts (MPAs) for post-disaster emergency rescue and relief operations.

The ships are kept ready to provide relief materials and medical assistance in sea and coastal areas. Besides, a naval contingent has been kept ready for deployment in the coastal areas after the cyclone.

The Navy will conduct search operations with helicopters and MPAs in the sea and coastal areas after the cyclone. Based on the information provided by them, ships and contingents will conduct search and rescue operations in the Bay of Bengal.