Bangladesh for boosting trade, cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago 

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman recently met with Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes and expressed eagerness on boosting trade and cooperation between the two friendly nations.

He also emphasised the importance of close ties between Bangladesh and Trinidad and Tobago in areas of mutual interest.

Dr Khalilur Rahman made the call while presenting his credentials as the non-resident high commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago president, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces, at the country's Presidential Palace in Port of Spain on 8 November, reads an official press release.

Prior to the presentation the Bangladeshi high commissioner-designate first met with Dr Amery Browne, minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs and presented the true copy of the Letters of Credence and Recall as part of the ceremonial procedure.

Dr Khalilur Rahman also met with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago at this time.

Subsequently, the chief of protocol accompanied the high commissioner by the designated vehicle and departed for the President Office from the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs with a decorated horse escort of the security personnel.

The protocol officer of the President Office in Trinidad and Tobago greeted him and his spouse and ushered them to the waiting hall of the establishment.

Afterwards, they met the president and presented the letters of Credence and Recall.

After the presentation of the credentials, a guard of honour was given to the Bangladesh high commissioner prior to his departure from the office.

After the presentation of credentials, a bilateral discussion was held with the president at his office.

The president of Trinidad and Tobago recalled the official visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Port of Spain in 2009 during the Commonwealth Summit.

She profusely praised the dynamic and visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina and the extraordinary ongoing development and economic progress during her tenure.

She also praised her leadership in enabling Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC to a middle-income country.

The high commissioner thanked the president for taking her time to accept his Letter of Credence and emphasised the importance of close ties between Bangladesh and Trinidad and Tobago in areas of mutual interest.

He indicated that there are enormous opportunities for the diversification and increase of bilateral trade and investment in the sectors such as agriculture, information and communications technology and shipping between the two countries.

He also emphasised the signing of an MoU between the two countries for holding the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) to expand the political and economic cooperation.

It is expected that the said MoU could be concluded during the next visit of the Bangladesh high commissioner to Port of Spain or virtually as soon as the legal wing of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs finalises it after due examination.

He further mentioned that cooperation in the energy sector and climate change issues could be of mutual benefit to both countries.

Dr Khalilur Rahman also requested continuing support of Trinidad and Tobago for the repatriation and resettlement of 1.3 million Rohingyas now sheltered in Bangladesh.

The high commissioner extended an invitation to her to undertake an official visit to Bangladesh which could be set up at a mutually convenient date and time in the near future.

The President gladly accepted the invitation warmly and expressed to arrange a visit at a mutually convenient date and time in the days ahead.

She also mentioned that she would be pleased to meet a leader like the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina whom she holds in high esteem.

The Bangladesh high ccommissioner also attended a dinner hosted by the president of Trinidad and Tobago.