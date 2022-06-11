Bangladesh Blockchain Summit 2022 held virtually at Thriving Skills

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 01:41 pm

Thriving Skills Limited arranged the first-ever Bangladesh Blockchain Summit virtually on 10 June.

The summit covered Master Classes and Panel Discussions on Blockchain Technology to make blockchain skills prevalent among business professionals, and accelerate Blockchain infrastructure, and employment opportunities with the use of Blockchain Technology. 
 
Hundreds of Participants from 30 different organizations came together virtually to join Bangladesh Blockchain Summit 2022. 
 
The Summit was held in association with The Business Standard and Supported by BSRM.  Maxwell Stamp Limited was the Strategic Partner while Daffodil International University was the Education Partner, Bdjobs.com was the Job Placement Partner, and Deepto TV was the media partner, said a press release. 

The day was incorporated with a graceful Inauguration by the  Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, who inaugurated the Summit with his speech as Chief Guest. The Summit was Chaired by Thriving Skills Founding Chairman Syed Nuruddin Ahmed.

Md Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University, and Russel T Ahmed, President, BASIS delivered their speech as special guests while Professor Dr. Md. Mamun Habib, SBE, Independent University, Bangladesh presented the Keynote Speech. Mr. Md. Abdullah Al Mahmud, Founder, and CEO of Thriving Skills Limited addressed the audience's welcome speech in the Inaugural Session. 

The minister said that Bangladesh has already set a vision to create a blockchain-enabled nation. He emphasised exploring more applications of blockchain technology in government organisations to realise this vision. 

The Chairman of Thriving Skills stated, "Blockchain is one of the core Technology of 4IR. The Summit is a great opportunity for all of us to share experiences, exchange ideas, and deliberate on issues of priority to our industries. We hope the arrangement of the Bangladesh Blockchain Summit would create awareness of the new technology and guide people and organizations to adopt the Blockchain Technology. "

Bangladesh Blockchain Summit 2022 was featured World's reputed Blockchain Speakers.

Linkedin learning course instructor Jonathan Reichental, Bina Ramamurthy, Professor of University at Buffalo, The State University of New York, and the Course instructor of COURSERA, DrRafiuddin Ahmed, Associate Professor, University of Dhaka provided  Masterclasses about Blockchain Technology. 

The Summit observed 6 Panel Discussions.

Thriving Skills has organized Bangladesh Blockchain Summit 2022 after successful arrangement of the Bangladesh Excel Summit 2021. The Summit expressed to come forward to all stakeholders to adopt the Blockchain technology and apply different use cases to generate new jobs in this sector. Thriving Skills has announced its next Summit Bangladesh Fourth Industrial Revolution Summit on 9th December 2022. 
 

