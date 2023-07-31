Bangladesh is a big market for automation providers, thanks to the manufacturing sector

Bangladesh has made immense growth in the manufacturing sector, and to keep the growth floating in line with the global pace, the country needs to adopt more and more automation and technology in the manufacturing process.

In the South Asia region, the country has become a significant market for automation-providing companies. In line with the demand, many global companies are coming to Bangladesh to expand their business fleet.

For example, global company Rockwell Automation has come to cater to the specific needs of the country's dynamic manufacturing sector, partnering with a local distributor called Reverie.

Recently, Rockwell Automation's Regional Vice-President (South Asia) Dilip Sawhney visited Dhaka. On his visit, The Business Standard Staff Reporter Foisal Ahmed interviewed him and discussed various aspects of automation in the manufacturing sector.

How is Rockwell addressing the automation needs of the manufacturing industries in Bangladesh?

Dilip Sawhney: Rockwell Automation considers Bangladesh as a significant market in the South Asia region, alongside India, and to cater to the specific needs of the country's manufacturing sector, we have partnered with a local distributor called Reverie Automation, allowing us to serve dynamic local industries.

We have been serving Bangladeshi customers for a long period, and we have got a lot of installed bases here across multiple industries, including cement, steel, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, to name a few.

We are also actively helping our customers achieve their sustainability commitments by reducing energy consumption and environmental footprint.

Our approach involves building domain expertise and understanding the challenges faced by the manufacturing industry in Bangladesh.

How can Rockwell Automation's solutions and technologies help improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the manufacturing industry in Bangladesh?

Dilip Sawhney: At Rockwell Automation, we recognise the pivotal role the manufacturing industry plays in Bangladesh's economy.

We are committed to supporting this sector by providing solutions and technologies that drive productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. Rockwell Automation can make a significant impact in several forms.

Firstly, our automation and digital transformation expertise can revolutionise manufacturing processes. By automating repetitive tasks and integrating data across different stages of production, our solutions optimise operations, leading to increased productivity and efficiency.

We also embrace Industry 4.0 technologies such as big data, analytics, AI, and machine learning.

These cutting-edge tools empower manufacturers to make data-driven decisions, predict maintenance needs, and optimise production schedules, resulting in improved efficiency and reduced downtime. These are all aligned with the current trajectory of Bangladesh moving beyond a "Digital Bangladesh" to a "Smart Bangladesh".

In terms of supply chain resilience, our real-time monitoring and predictive analytics capabilities enable companies to build robust supply chains. By effectively managing inventory and swiftly responding to changes in demand or supply, manufacturers can enhance their operational agility and maintain a competitive edge.

We prioritise accessibility and affordability through our cloud-based solutions. This allows small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt advanced technologies that were once only accessible to larger organisations. By ensuring a level-playing field, we enable these businesses to gain a competitive advantage and drive growth.

Furthermore, our domain expertise enables us to understand the unique challenges faced by manufacturers in Bangladesh. We provide targeted solutions that address industry-specific complexities and optimise efficiency across various sectors.

What role is Rockwell Automation going to play in enabling automation and compliance in manufacturing automation in Bangladesh?

Dilip Sawhney: Rockwell Automation understands the critical importance of precise and efficient manufacturing processes, especially in highly regulated industries like life sciences. We are committed to playing a significant role in enabling automation and compliance in manufacturing automation in Bangladesh.

Through our advanced technologies, we enable manufacturers to establish a traceability system that tracks the product from production to distribution, providing authenticity and instilling confidence in end-users.

To achieve these goals, we emphasise the concept of the connected enterprise. By integrating all functions within an organisation, including manufacturing, sales, marketing, distribution, finance, and planning, we create a unified digital thread.

In the context of Bangladesh's manufacturing industries, what specific challenges can Rockwell Automation's solutions address, and what benefits can manufacturers expect from implementing your automation technologies?

Dilip Sawhney: Our automation solutions are designed to address specific challenges faced by manufacturing industries in Bangladesh. By implementing our technologies, manufacturers can expect a range of benefits.

Firstly, we help them overcome complexity by leveraging our domain expertise and advanced technologies such as AI and ML. This enables manufacturers to optimise processes, make informed real-time decisions, and navigate the intricacies of their operations.

How can Rockwell Automation's automation solutions contribute to cost optimization and increased competitiveness for companies in the country?

Dilip Sawhney: Firstly, our industrial automation solutions enhance efficiency by optimising manufacturing processes. This leads to reduced resource wastage, cost savings, and improved competitiveness.

Other than that, the connected enterprise concept enables real-time decision-making by providing decision-makers with access to valuable data insights.

This agility in decision-making allows companies to respond effectively to market demands, enhancing their competitive edge.

Our cloud-hosted solutions offer affordable options for small and medium-sized enterprises, enabling them to adopt advanced technologies without significant upfront investments. This not only improves their capabilities but also boosts their competitiveness in the market.

What initiatives does Rockwell Automation have in place to support the upskilling and training of the Bangladeshi workforce in the manufacturing industries?

Dilip Sawhney: By addressing specific pain points and providing expert consultation, we empower the Bangladeshi workforce to effectively implement automation solutions and overcome complexity, resulting in increased competitiveness in the market.

How does Rockwell Automation's automation technology promote energy efficiency and sustainability practices?

Dilip Sawhney: Rockwell Automation actively promotes energy efficiency and sustainability practices in manufacturing industries in Bangladesh through our automation technology. We focus on deploying cutting-edge technologies like AI, ML, and cloud-based solutions to optimise manufacturing processes and reduce energy consumption and resource usage, helping manufacturers reduce their environmental footprint and meet their sustainability goals.

By implementing soft sensors and suitable solutions for energy control, we help manufacturers track and measure energy usage, driving continuous improvement and promoting sustainable practices.

Our automation solutions also support customers achieve their environmental commitments, such as carbon neutrality, contributing to a more sustainable future.

What is Rockwell Automation's long-term vision for the automation landscape?

Dilip Sawhney: Rockwell Automation's long-term vision for the automation landscape in manufacturing industries in Bangladesh is to continue providing cutting-edge automation technologies and solutions that address the increasing complexity and challenges faced by manufacturers. We aim to build domain expertise and remain relevant to our clients, supporting them in overcoming industry-specific hurdles.

We see significant growth opportunities in the South Asia region, including Bangladesh, due to the rapid increase in complexity in the manufacturing industry.

Our focus on cloud-based solutions and smart manufacturing technologies allows us to capitalise on evolving market demands and enhance our customers' competitiveness.