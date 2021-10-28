Bangladesh, Belgium to open foreign office consultations 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 10:41 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and Belgium signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on the establishment of a bilateral consultation mechanism on Tuesday.

Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Theodora Gentzis, president of the steering committee of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective side, says a press release.

The MoUs were signed at the Belgian Foreign Office during Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen's two-day visit to Belgium for the 4th Bangladesh-EU Diplomatic Consultations. 

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues covering the Covid-19 situation, trade and investment, new economic opportunities in Bangladesh and cooperation in the field of education, medical research and culture etc. 

Both the Secretaries agreed to enhance the cooperation in the trade and investment sector, in particular, in the sectors of ICT, Pharmaceuticals, medical research, training and education. 

Bangladesh conveyed its readiness to receive Belgian trade and investment missions, including the AWEX delegation (from Walloon region) that had to cancel its visit earlier this year, due to Covid. In reply, the Belgian side expressed their willingness to exchange more business delegation.

On the Rohingya crisis, the President of the Steering Committee of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Rohingya Crisis is not a national issue, it is a regional issue and Belgium will continue its support towards the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar."  

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's request to be delisted from the Covid-19 "Red Zone" of the Belgian Government was reiterated in the backdrop of the improved Covid situation in the country. 

Both sides also discussed the celebration of the 50 years of diplomatic relations establishment between the two countries in 2022 through the exchange of high-level visits, and organising cultural and business events. 

