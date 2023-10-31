Bangladesh becomes world's first country to eliminate black fever

WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh presents a certificate of achievement to the Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque in Delhi, India on Tuesday (31 October). Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first country in the world to eliminate visceral leishmaniasis also known as kala-azar or black fever.

The country's commendable achievements in the field of healthcare were acknowledged on Tuesday during the 76th South Asia Regional Conference of the World Health Organization (WHO), held in Delhi, India.

The four-day conference kicked off on Monday and is scheduled to run until 2 November.

During this event, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO Regional Director for Southeast Asia, presented a certificate of achievement to Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, acknowledging Bangladesh as the world's pioneering country in eradicating black fever. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was also in attendance during this historic moment.

In response to receiving the WHO certification, Health Minister Zahid Maleque expressed immense pride in Bangladesh's extraordinary achievement. He highlighted that Bangladesh had previously received recognition for its successful efforts in eliminating filaria and polio.

He remarked, "This is a momentous achievement that has earned national acclaim, as we become the first country in the world to eradicate black fever. The entire health sector of our country takes great pride in this remarkable feat."

While addressing the audience on the second day of the four-day event, Health Minister Zahid Maleque highlighted the numerous accomplishments of Bangladesh's healthcare sector.

He emphasised the substantial progress made in primary healthcare and underscored the special initiatives undertaken by the current government to enhance the overall quality of healthcare services in the country.

The conference brought together Health Ministers and senior officials from 11 countries, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, East Timor, and North Korea.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, India's Health and Family Welfare Minister, presided over the inaugural session of the conference.

According to WHO, black fever is fatal if left untreated in over 95% of cases. It is characterized by irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and liver, and anemia.