Bangladesh becomes president of WFP executive board

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 05:54 pm

Photo: Collected
For the first time, Bangladesh has been elected the president of the executive board of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). 

The 36-member executive board of the Rome-based World Food Programme (WFP) on 28 February unanimously elected Bangladesh as the President of the Board for the year 2022 in its First Regular Session, according to a foreign ministry press release.

Md Shameem Ahsan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy and permanent representative to FAO, IFAD and WFP, assumed the charges as president by acclamation of all member states.

With the presidency, Bangladesh will lead the board supporting WFP efforts in providing life-saving assistance in humanitarian crises, particularly in conflict affected countries and under the current Covid-19 pandemic, which is lasting longer than expected.

In his introductory remark, Ambassador Ahsan reiterated that this organisation has a crucial role to play in supporting food security for many of the world's most vulnerable populations.

"As members of the executive board, we have the responsibility to provide guidance and help WFP deliver on its mandate," he added.

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) / Shameem Ahsan

