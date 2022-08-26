Bangladesh becomes members of Commonwealth EC, Accreditation Committee

Bangladesh

BSS
26 August, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

Bangladesh becomes members of Commonwealth EC, Accreditation Committee

BSS
26 August, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 07:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected a member of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Board of Governors for the term 2022-2024.

The Commonwealth Executive Committee consists of sixteen members of which eight are the highest contributing member states and the other eight are elected from the four regions, said a press release of the Bangladesh high commission in London received here on Friday.

Bangladesh has been elected a member of the Executive Committee (EC) from Asia-Europe region.

The Executive Committee is mandated to oversee all matters related to finance, personnel and administration of the Commonwealth Secretariat. The Committee also makes policy recommendations for the Commonwealth.

Bangladesh has also been unanimously elected as a member of the Commonwealth Accreditation Committee for the term 2022-23.

The Committee functions as a sub-committee of the Executive Committee
of the Commonwealth Secretariat and comprises eight members.

The other members of the Committee include Australia, India, New Zealand, Ghana, Grenada and Fiji.

The Committee scrutinizes membership of the new and affiliated body of the Commonwealth.

Unanimous election of Bangladesh to the Executive Committee (ExCo) and the Accreditation Committee is a reflection of Bangladesh's deep commitment, contribution and leadership at the Commonwealth of Nations which was the first international organization where Bangladesh got membership after its independence under the prudent leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

 High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom and Member of the Commonwealth Board of Governors Saida Muna Tasneem will represent Bangladesh in both Committees.

Top News

Bangladesh / Commonwealth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mosharaf Hossain believes that programming is a crucial skill the students need to develop to cope with the fourth industrial revolution. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A weekend school for future computer programmers

8h | Panorama
The survival of common wildlife like the common Myna depends on our holistic approach. Photo: Munstasir Akash

Hawa: Animal misrepresentation is bad for wildlife biodiversity

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

11h | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

2h | Videos
What is quiet quitting ?

What is quiet quitting ?

3h | Videos
Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

22h | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches