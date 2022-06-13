Bangladesh has had an 11.5% annual rise in fruit production

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh has had an 11.5% annual rise in fruit production

Three day national fruit fair at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh, starting 16 June

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 08:59 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

There has been an 11.5 % annual rise in fruit production in Bangladesh, recording the world's fastest increase in fruit production, says Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque.

"At present, the production of fruits in the country is 1.22 crore tons, which was hardly one crore tons only a decade ago," he said, exchanging views with journalists at his secretariat office on Monday ahead of the National Fruit Fair-2022.

The Agriculture Minister said Bangladesh secured second place in the world for jackfruit production, was seventh in mango production, eighth in guava production and 14th in papaya production. In, Bangladesh now lists among the top 10 countries of the world for producing seasonal fruit.

Mango and jackfruit were the only major fruit produced in the country 20 years ago and produced only 56 types of fruits. Now, Bangladesh produces 72 types of fruits, he said. 

However, despite the increase in fruit production, the country imports a good amount of fruits every year. In fiscal 2020-21, some 8 lakh 241 tons of fruit was imported. Of imported fruits, 85% are apples, oranges, malta, and grapes, though the country is now cultivating oranges and malt on a limited scale, said the Ministry of Agriculture.

Abdur Razzaque said, "Some 25-40% of the fruits produced here, rot. We need to work on storage management and processing to prevent rotting waste. Awareness of all including fruit growers, transporters, processors, and consumers is very much needed."

The minister said this year the National Fruit Fair will start 16 June on the premises of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital and will continue till 18 June. The fair will remain open from 9am to 9pm every day.

This year's theme is "Year-round fruit cultivation; there is money and nutrition in this"

The national fruit fair could not be done in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh has a daily demand of 200 grams of fruit per capita while the available supply is 85 grams. As such, besides increasing the production of fruits, we now place emphasis on the production of safe fruits, said the minister.

Top News

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque / Fruit Markets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

8h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

9h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

8h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

2h | Videos
Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

Zayed Khan did not disturb me: Moushumi

3h | Videos
Find out how to dress in the new office

Find out how to dress in the new office

4h | Videos
South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

South City's initiative to free Dhaka from pollution, traffic jams

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?