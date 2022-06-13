Bangladesh has had an 11.5% annual rise in fruit production

There has been an 11.5 % annual rise in fruit production in Bangladesh, recording the world's fastest increase in fruit production, says Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque.

"At present, the production of fruits in the country is 1.22 crore tons, which was hardly one crore tons only a decade ago," he said, exchanging views with journalists at his secretariat office on Monday ahead of the National Fruit Fair-2022.

The Agriculture Minister said Bangladesh secured second place in the world for jackfruit production, was seventh in mango production, eighth in guava production and 14th in papaya production. In, Bangladesh now lists among the top 10 countries of the world for producing seasonal fruit.

Mango and jackfruit were the only major fruit produced in the country 20 years ago and produced only 56 types of fruits. Now, Bangladesh produces 72 types of fruits, he said.

However, despite the increase in fruit production, the country imports a good amount of fruits every year. In fiscal 2020-21, some 8 lakh 241 tons of fruit was imported. Of imported fruits, 85% are apples, oranges, malta, and grapes, though the country is now cultivating oranges and malt on a limited scale, said the Ministry of Agriculture.

Abdur Razzaque said, "Some 25-40% of the fruits produced here, rot. We need to work on storage management and processing to prevent rotting waste. Awareness of all including fruit growers, transporters, processors, and consumers is very much needed."

The minister said this year the National Fruit Fair will start 16 June on the premises of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital and will continue till 18 June. The fair will remain open from 9am to 9pm every day.

This year's theme is "Year-round fruit cultivation; there is money and nutrition in this"

The national fruit fair could not be done in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh has a daily demand of 200 grams of fruit per capita while the available supply is 85 grams. As such, besides increasing the production of fruits, we now place emphasis on the production of safe fruits, said the minister.