Bangladesh bans fishing in Sundarbans for 3 months

Bangladesh

UNB
31 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 03:18 pm

Related News

Bangladesh bans fishing in Sundarbans for 3 months

Tourists are also barred from entering the mangrove forest from 1 June to 31 August, says official

UNB
31 May, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 03:18 pm
Bangladesh bans fishing in Sundarbans for 3 months

The forest department has announced a three-month ban on tourism and fishing in the Sundarbans from 1 June.

"These three months are the breeding season for most of the species of fish and hence the imposition of the ban in accordance with the Integrated Resources Management Plan (IRMP)," said Md Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO-east) of the Sundarbans.

"The forest department has already stopped issuing entry permits to implement the ban, and vigil in the mangrove forest will also be increased," he said.

Usually the ban remains in force from 1 July to 31 August.

"But this year we are imposing the ban a month before in coordination with the Ministry of Fisheries," the DFO said.

"This ban will help in the breeding and preservation of fish," he added.

ln the 6,017sqkm Bangladesh part of the Sundarbans, there are 210 species of white fish, 24 species of shrimp, 14 species of crabs, 43 species of Mollusca and one species of lobster.

Top News

Sundarbans / fishing ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

5h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

5h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

8h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

Rowan Atkinson returns to Netflix

17m | Videos
BBC is changing itself

BBC is changing itself

1h | Videos
Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

5h | Videos
Comilla University's 16th founding anniversary observed

Comilla University's 16th founding anniversary observed

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products