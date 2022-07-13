BSTI bans 17 face creams with dangerous levels of mercury

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 02:18 pm

Related News

BSTI bans 17 face creams with dangerous levels of mercury

Of them, 14 are Pakistani beauty products, 1 Chinese brand, 1 locally produced and another unknown. 

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 02:18 pm
BSTI bans 17 face creams with dangerous levels of mercury

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has banned 17 skin whitening creams containing harmful levels of mercury and hydroquinone.

Of them, 14 are Pakistani beauty products, 1 Chinese brand, 1 locally produced and another unknown. 

The face creams contain excessive mercury and hydroquinone; at least 100 times higher than the permissible level and can cause numerous skin diseases if one applies them for a long time, warned the government institution in a notification issued today (13 July).

BSTI collected several samples of beauty creams from markets and tested them at their laboratory.

It found 17 of the products contained a higher level of harmful chemicals and subsequently banned their import, distribution, marketing and sales in Bangladesh.

Previously, BSTI set the standard at a maximum 1 ppm of mercury concentration, and less than 5 ppm of hydroquinone.

The 17 brands containing dangerous levels of mercury are — Goree Whitening Cream (102.92ppm), Chandni Whitening Cream (209.91ppm), New Face Whitening Cream (216.69ppm), Due Cream (133.50ppm), Golden Pearl Cream (124.28ppm), Faiza Cream (183.39ppm), Noor Herbal Beauty Cream (222.21ppm), Noor Herbal Gold Cream (143.60ppm), White Pearl plus Whitening Cream (201.99ppm), Pax Whitening Cream (219.13ppm), Fresh and White Whitening Cream (62.68ppm), Face lift Whitening Cream (190.50ppm), Face fresh Whitening Cream (201.40 ppm), Chinese Dr Rashel (Night) Cream (65.44ppm), 4k Plus Whitening Cream (40.60ppm), Aneeza Gold Whitening Cream (192.30ppm), and Gold Whitening Cream (88.70ppm).

Among these, two products have over 5 ppm of hydroquinone – Pakistani Aneeza Gold Whitening Cream (30.25ppm) and locally produced Gold Whitening Cream (8.20ppm).

The government institution urged the concerned individuals to take caution against the prevalent use of such harmful beauty products.

Mercury has long been used in skin whitening products due to its ability to block the production of melanin in the skin -- the pigment that gives color to skin. It is extremely toxic to health at high levels and can impact the body in various ways, reports CNN.

Mercury-laden cosmetics are restricted in most countries due to its toxic effects.

Top News

Beauty Products / Ban / Whitening Cream

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

5h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

1d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

1d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

4h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

4h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155