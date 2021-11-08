Bangladesh Bank wants 'risky' buildings to be removed from Parir Pahar

The Bangladesh Bank has submitted a letter to the Cabinet Division to remove risky multistoried buildings from Parir Pahar in Chittagong, built by the Chittagong District Bar Association (CDBA).

Fazle Kabir, governor of Bangladesh Bank, signed the letter on 28 October accusing the lawyer's association of violating KPI Security Policy, 2013.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division is investigating the matter.

They have given a directive to remove and acquire illegally constructed installations which may pose a direct risk to other establishments in the area.

The letter further accuses the lawyer's association of neglecting the need to get legal permits to construct the buildings at least 20 meters outside of their premises.

Two 10-12 storied buildings have reportedly been built close to the boundary wall of the Bangladesh Bank building.

The governor of Bangladesh Bank has requested the Cabinet Division to take necessary measures as per the prevailing laws and regulations.

However, Advocate Zia Uddin, general secretary of CDBA, refuted the accusations.

He said, "Bangladesh Bank has never raised any objection that our buildings have violated the KPI security policy during or after the construction of the buildings."

Additionally, the Prime Minister has given directives regarding the issue.

"The Prime Minister has instructed the Law and Justice Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Lands, not to set up any more installations on Parir Pahar," said Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman.

Lastly, on 13 September, the Cabinet Division sent a letter to the concerned departments and ministries to ensure they will work in compliance with the ministries' instructions.