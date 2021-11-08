Bangladesh Bank wants 'risky' buildings to be removed from Parir Pahar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 09:34 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank wants 'risky' buildings to be removed from Parir Pahar

The Cabinet Division has given a directive to remove and acquire illegally constructed installations which may pose a direct risk to other establishments in the area

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 09:34 pm
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Bank has submitted a letter to the Cabinet Division to remove risky multistoried buildings from Parir Pahar in Chittagong, built by the Chittagong District Bar Association (CDBA).

Fazle Kabir, governor of Bangladesh Bank, signed the letter on 28 October accusing the lawyer's association of violating KPI Security Policy, 2013.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division is investigating the matter.

They have given a directive to remove and acquire illegally constructed installations which may pose a direct risk to other establishments in the area.

The letter further accuses the lawyer's association of neglecting the need to get legal permits to construct the buildings at least 20 meters outside of their premises.

Two 10-12 storied buildings have reportedly been built close to the boundary wall of the Bangladesh Bank building.

The governor of Bangladesh Bank has requested the Cabinet Division to take necessary measures as per the prevailing laws and regulations.

However, Advocate Zia Uddin, general secretary of CDBA, refuted the accusations.

He said, "Bangladesh Bank has never raised any objection that our buildings have violated the KPI security policy during or after the construction of the buildings."

Additionally, the Prime Minister has given directives regarding the issue.

"The Prime Minister has instructed the Law and Justice Department, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Lands, not to set up any more installations on Parir Pahar," said Chittagong Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman.

Lastly, on 13 September, the Cabinet Division sent a letter to the concerned departments and ministries to ensure they will work in compliance with the ministries' instructions.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Chittagong District Bar Association

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

8h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

8h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test