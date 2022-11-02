Bangladesh Bank relaxes age restriction for bank jobs due to pandemic

Bangladesh Bank has relaxed the age restriction for people seeking to apply for banking sector jobs to mitigate the effects of the pandemic-induced disruption to the recruitment process.

In an order on Wednesday (2 November), Bangladesh Bank instructed banks publishing job adverts to count an applicant's age till 25 Mar 2020.

This means the candidates who were 30 years old on 25 March, 2020 will be eligible for recruitment until 30 June, 2023, adding 39 months to the age limit for the bank jobs.

At present, the age limit for entry into government service is 30 years but in the case of children of freedom fighters, it is 32 years.

