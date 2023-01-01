Bangladesh Bank heist: Probe report submission deferred again to 14 Feb

With this, the submission of the probe report in the case has been deferred for the 69th time

A Dhaka court on Sunday fixed February 14 for submitting the probe report in a case filed over the incident of cyber heist of $101 million from Bangladesh Bank's account in 2016.

With this, the submission of the probe report in the case has been deferred for the 69th time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury deferred the date as Criminal Investigation Department (CID) failed to submit the probe report today (Sunday).

International robbers stole $101 million from the Bangladesh Bank account with the Federal Reserve Bank through fraudulent instructions against their target of about $1 billion in February 2016.

Bangladesh has so far recovered around $18 million of the $81 million transferred to the Philippines. It was later suspected that Dridex malware was used for the attack.

On March 15, 2016, Deputy Director of Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank Zubair Bin Huda lodged a case against unidentified people under Money Laundering Prevention Act at Motijheel police station.

