Bangladesh backs South Africa's ICJ move against violation by Israel in Gaza

A smoke rises following an explosion in Central Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, January 6, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A smoke rises following an explosion in Central Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from Israel, January 6, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Bangladesh firmly supports South Africa's initiation of proceedings against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the violation of the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.

Bangladesh also supports South Africa's request for the indication provisional measures, which include requests for the suspension of all military operations in and against Gaza and allowing safe, adequate and unimpeded humanitarian aid into all areas of Gaza, reads a foreign ministry press release issued on Sunday (14 January). 

The provisional measures requested are both necessary and concrete steps required to end the humanitarian catastrophe that has unfolded in Gaza. 

In this context, Bangladesh welcomes the opportunity to file a declaration of intervention in the proceedings in due course. 

"The ongoing attacks by Israeli Defense Forces have claimed the lives of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are women and children. Bangladesh considers these deliberate acts of aggression a blatant disregard for and violation of international law, including the Genocide Convention," said the MoFA release.

As a State Party to the Genocide Convention, Bangladesh called on all states to respect their obligations under the Genocide Convention to prevent and punish the crime of genocide. 

Bangladesh reiterated its calls for an immediate ceasefire and for the rapid, safe and unhindered provision of life-saving assistance, at scale, to Gaza. 

The country also reiterated its previous calls for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestine and for a lasting and permanent solution that sees the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State along pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

