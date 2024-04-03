Bangladesh, Australia women cricket teams meet PM

Bangladesh and Australia women's national cricket teams today (3 April) paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They exchanged greetings with the Premier at Ganabhaban this afternoon.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted various steps taken for the development of cricket and other sports in Bangladesh, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon at a media briefing.

Sheikh Hasina said her government is sincere about sports and always promotes the development of sports.

In the meeting, Australian women cricketers admired the hospitality of Bangladesh.

The PM presented gifts to women cricketers.

Later, she participated in the photo session with the women crickets.

Sports Minister and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon was also present.

On March 17, the Australian women's cricket team came to Dhaka to play a three-match ODI and T20 series against the Bangladesh Women National Team for the first time.