Bangladesh, Australia review cooperation in offshore gas exploration

Bangladesh and Australia have reviewed the possibility of cooperation in offshore gas exploration and renewable energy as well as the scope of diversifying trade and economic relations in line with the signing of the Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA) last year.

These were discussed at a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Sunday, a foreign ministry press release said here on Monday.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of growing interest in the region.

They reaffirmed the importance of freedom of navigation for the shared prosperity and security of all in the region.

Dr. Momen urged Australia to continue to work on finding durable solutions to the Rohingya humanitarian crisis.

Payne assured of her country's abiding commitment to this end.

The two sides discussed the possibility of cooperation in both offshore gas exploration and renewable energy.

Dr. Momen requested Australia to provide skills training for increased jobs creation in the renewable energy sector.

The Bangladesh foreign minister urged his Australian counterpart to jointly explore ways to increase the volume and content of bilateral trade.

The two ministers discussed the possibility of organizing a visit by a business delegation focusing on pharmaceutical exports from Bangladesh.

Momen reiterated the suggestion on introducing direct flights between the two countries, particularly for the convenience of Bangladesh expatriates living in Australia.

The Australian foreign minister expressed interest in exporting wool for Bangladesh's apparel industry.

The two foreign ministers exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

They also recalled the exchange of goodwill messages between the prime ministers of the two countries to mark the occasion.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuyian was present at the meeting.

The three-day Munich Security Conference 2022 got concluded on Sunday.

The Bangladesh foreign minister spoke at a panel discussion on tackling the climate crisis on the first day.

Principal Staff Officer of Bangladesh Armed Forces Division Lt. Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman, accompanied him at the conference.