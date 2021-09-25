Bangladesh to attract more foreign investment: State minister 

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Islam on Saturday said Bangladesh is poised for attracting more foreign investments, especially from China.

"Bangladesh as the No.1 country in terms of per capita income and all human development indexes in Southeast Asia is poised for more attractive and fruitful investment, especially Chinese investment," he said while addressing a webinar titled "Chinese Investment – Prospects & Challenges in Bangladesh," arranged by Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI).

Dr Shamsul Alam underscored the need of expanding the horizon of Chinese investment in Bangladesh, said a press release.

With advanced technology, human skills, congenial infrastructure and investment friendly atmosphere, he said, "Bangladesh could become the leading investment destination of Chinese investment."

BCCCI President Gazi Golam Mortuza, Senior Vice President ATM Azizul Akil David, Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Mahbub Uz Zanan Ambassador of Bangladesh to China were the special guests at the Webinar, participated as discussants by Mr Md. Mazadul Hoque, Economic Analyst, Dr M Abu Eusuf, Professor of Dhaka University & Director of RAPID, Siddiqui Legal Economist & Co-Convener of Bangladesh Columnists Forum attended the event.