Momen for enhanced Bangladesh-India cooperation for mutual benefits

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday emphasised deeper cooperation between Bangladesh and India for mutual benefits – betterment of lives and livelihoods, according to a press release.

Recalling the crucial role of the people and government of India in the Liberation War, the minister termed India as Bangladesh's closest friend as he addressed an event of Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

He also highlighted the improvement in the bilateral ties between the two countries in recent years and added that the relations reached a new height under the leadership of the two prime ministers, added the press release.

"The visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in September last year has given a further momentum to the relations," Momen said.

Expressing satisfaction over the rapidly growing bilateral trade between the neighbouring countries in the past decade, he called for a further increased bilateral trade.

Every year, India receives the highest number of tourists including medical tourists from Bangladesh while a significant number of Indians are working in various service sectors in Bangladesh, he noted.

The foreign minister also emphasised addressing the global challenges including Covid-19 fallouts, crisis in Europe and the possible global economic recession, together, the release reads.

He thanked India for inviting Bangladesh as a "Guest Country" at the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023 under the presidency of India.