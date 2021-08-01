Bangladesh assume chair of Asia-Pacific Group in Vienna

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Austria and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Agencies and other International Organizations in Vienna Muhammad Abdul Muhith has taken over the chairmanship of the Group of Aisa-Pacific States (APG) in Vienna on 29 July.

In the 54-member group, the Chair plays a vital role in coordinating the positions of this unique and diverse group with regard to the UN agencies, conferences and processes based in Vienna, said a press release.

Ambassador Muhith vowed to effectively promote the APG's collective interests on important issues such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), innovative and peaceful use of nuclear technology, climate action, inclusive and sustainable industrial development (ISID), and to tackle global challenges such as transnational crimes including terrorism, narcotic drugs and corruption as well as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resilient and green recovery.

Bangladesh took over the Chairmanship from Afghanistan at a virtual handover ceremony which was attended by the Permanent Representatives and other diplomats of the APG member states in Vienna.

